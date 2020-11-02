Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 397 Recoveries, 230 New Infections

2 November 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 397 patients recovered, 230 new infections and two deaths is the balance of the last 24 hours announced, this Sunday, by the Angolan health authorities.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual update session, Cuanza Sul province registered 149 cases in the student population of the Sumbe High Oil Institute.

Luanda province, the epicentre of the disease in the country, reported 56 new cases, Benguela, with 11, Lunda Sul, with seven, Namibe, with three, Huambo, with three, and Cuando Cubango, with 1.

The list of new patients, whose ages range from two months to 89 years, consists of 163 males and 67 females.

The two deaths, he said, were recorded in Cuando Cubango and Malanje.

In relation to those recovered, he said, 335 were registered in Luanda, 28 in Zaire, 26 in Cabinda, 7 in Bengo and one in Lunda Sul.

Angola has a record of 11,035 cases, with 286 deaths, 4,920 recovered and 5,829 active people. Of the active cases, 16 are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 29 severe, 152 moderate, 367 with mild symptoms and 5,265 asymptomatic.

