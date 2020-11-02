Nigeria: NCDC Records 111 New Covid-19 Infections, Total Now 62,964

2 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bankole

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total now infections now 62,964.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its verified Website on Sunday.

The centre also reported two deaths, bringing the total to 1,146 recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency said Lagos reported 49 new infections, 30 in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), 11 in Rivers and 10 in Plateau.

Others are Ogun-four, Kaduna state and Oyo-three each Osun-one.

The agency said out of the 62,964 confirmed cases, 58,790 have been discharged.

The agency also said that since the beginning of the pandemic in February, more than 627,600 samples had been tested by the centre.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC) said that it has activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), at Level III to coordinate the national response activities.

"It is crucial to limit the risk of COVID-19 infection across all ages. Take responsibility to protect children as school resumes.

"Encourage your children to wear a mask. Wash their hands frequently Cough/ sneeze into your elbow and report when feeling sick," it advised.

