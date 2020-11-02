Namibia: Geingob Congratulates Tanzanian President On Re-Election

President Hage Geingob on Sunday congratulated his Tanzanian counterpart, John Magufuli, on his re-election as president.

Magufuli was re-elected in Tanzania's general elections held on 28 October.

"I wish to congratulate my dear brother president John Magufuli on his re-election as president of the United Republic of Tanzania," Geingob said.

He remarked that Tanzania had been a dependable frontline state of the liberation movement.

"I look forward to working with resident Magufuli as we harness opportunities for the shared prosperity of our people, the development of our sister countries and the entire SADC region," Geingob said.

Magufuli is the fifth president of Tanzania since the country's formation through the union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar in 1964. He has been re-elected for a second five-year term."I look forward to working with resident Magufuli as we harness opportunities for the shared prosperity of our people, the development of our sister countries and the entire SADC region," Geingob said.