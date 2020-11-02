Namibia: UNWTO Secretary-General Lands in Namibia

The Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili arrived in the country for an official 3-day visit, on Sunday.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the tourism revival strategy and to pay tribute to the efforts done so far to save livelihoods and jobs.

This is Pololikashvili first visit to Namibia and to any Sub-Saharan African since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pololikashvili told media present on his arrival that at the moment it is difficult to gauge when the global tourism market will reawaken from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but urged countries to focus on domestic travel.

During the UNWTO's visit, the Secretary-General will be the guest speaker at the official opening of the Namibian Tourism Expo.

The delegation will also visit the World Heritage site of the Namib Sand-Sea in Sossusvlei and the Erongo Region during their brief visit to Namibia.

The visiting delegation was received at Hosea Kutako Airport by the Ministry of the Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT), Executive Director, Teofilus Nghitila as well as the Ambassador to France, Albertus Aochamub among other officials.