Namibia: Nearly 700 Police Cadets Graduate

A total of 685 cadet constables have completed their 12 months police basic training (PBT). It is through the recruitment and training of young and bodied Namibians that the police developed capacity, which enables them to deliver quality services to all people in Namibia.

This was said by the Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Frans Kapofi on Friday when he appeared as the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony of the PBT course.

The event, which was held at the Ruben Danger Ashipala Police Training Centre in Ondangwa, signalled the first intake of recruits for the 12-month course in basic police training being presented in Ondangwa.

"You are now prepared - not only physically but also mentally and psychologically to carry out your duties in a professional manner," said Kapofi.

Kapofi called on the recruits to refrain from any kind of misconduct that will tarnish the image of the police. "You should go out there and deliver quality services in line with fundamental principles and freedoms enshrined in chapter three of our constitution."

Kapofi also reminded the recruits of their sole responsibility to protect and respect the laws of the land, adding that police officers are not above the law.

"You need not be reminded that primarily, your duties are to preserve the internal security of Namibia, maintain law and order, investigate any offence or alleged offence, prevent crime and protect life property," said Kapofi.

According to police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga, the graduates are the first in the country to have completed the reviewed basic police training course, which ran for 12 months. The previous basic training courses only lasted six months.

"The 685 cadets that have remained to complete the course comprise 468 men and 217 women," he said.

Ndeitunga pointed out the intake commenced on the first of September 2019 with a total of 713 cadet constables.

However, during the course of the training, the initial number reduced from 713 to 685 cadets, due to a variety of reasons such as resignation, discharge, inter- ministerial transfers and death.