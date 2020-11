Algiers — The national turnout rate in the referendum on the constitutional amendment, held Sunday, reached 23.7%, at the close of the polling stations at 7 p.m., which represents 5,586,259 voters, said the president of the Independent National Authority for Elections (ANIE), Mohamed Charfi.

The preliminary results will be announced on Monday by the President of ANIE during a press conference which will be held at the International Press Center (CIP) at 10 a.m.