Malawi: Government Rolls Out Gender Strategy to Safeguard Women and Girls From Abuse

Government has started rolling out the National Adolescent Girls and Young Women (AGYW) Strategy in districts that aims to safeguard women and girls from abuse and have equal opportunities to realize their full potential on health, gender equality, education and youth employment.

Speaking during a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting in Mulanje, Director of Youths in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Judith Msosa, said successful implementation of the five-year strategic plan will empower girls and young women to become agents for socio-economic development.

Msosa said: "Many girls are negatively affected by gender inequality, socio-cultural norms and harmful cultural practices and this has left them vulnerable to HIV and AIDS, early and forced marriages, unwanted pregnancies and abuse."

According to the director, the 2018-2022 strategic plan also aims to improve access to Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services and information and economic opportunities to girls and young women.

"We also want to remove cultural barriers and negative gender stereotypes that contribute to gender-based violence (GBV) and discrimination against this vulnerable group," she added.

Msosa expressed optimism that through collaboration and close coordination among stakeholders at both district and community level, the strategy will enhance opportunities and meaningful participation for AGYW in the social-economic processes which she said will contribute to the prosperity and stability of the nation.

Christian Aid AGYW Program Coordinator, Doreen Thom, hailed government for being dedicated in advocating for the rights of girls and young women in Mulanje and other parts of the country saying there is a lot that needs to be done to protect AGYW.

With funding from Global Fund Project, Christian Aid will provide support to Malawi Girls Guides Association (MAGGA) and Youth Net and Counselling (YONECO) in Mulanje to reduce incidences of HIV transmission among girls aged 10-24 and create demand for HIV testing and counselling services.

"Since 2018, we have managed to end 400 child marriages and prevented 80 from taking place, 100 of these girls have been readmitted in schools. We have followed up on 280 cases, out of which 120 have been completed and 60 perpetrators have been arrested," said Thom.

Christian Aid has so far reached 30,000 AGYW with SRH, Life skills and GBV, tested 10,290 females for HIV.

Thom said out the 10, 209 tested AGYWs 91 were tested positive and referred to health facilities for treatment, care and support besides distribution of 20, 884 condoms to the general public.

On behalf of Mulanje District Council, Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Yaz Nyirenda welcomed the initiative saying many girls in the district were being married off at a younger age or facing social economic issues that encouraged them to drop out of school or engage in promiscuous behaviour.

"We would like to thank government for this initiative and we will work hard to see that it is successfully implemented so that we deal with the challenges our girls and young women are facing so that they can contribute to the development of the district" he said.

Mulanje is currently implementing the five years strategic plan.