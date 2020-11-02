Namibia: Old Boys, United Win in 50-Over Series

DEFENDING champions WHS Old Boys thrashed CCD Tigers by 10 wickets, while Trustco United beat Mr 24/7 Welwitschia by 57 runs in Cricket Namibia's Premier League 50-over competition over the weekend.

At the CCD field, a brilliant bowling performance by national captain Gerhard Erasmus paved the way for Old Boys' emphatic victory.

Stephen Baard and Ramon Wilmot gave CCD a solid start, putting on 43 runs for the first wicket before Erasmus struck.

He dismissed Wilmot for 14, caught in the outfield off a top edge, and then two balls later removed Baard LBW for 26, with the total on 43.

Pikky Ya France (11) and Nicol Lofty-Eaton (22) led a brief revival for CCD, before Erasmus struck again.

He dismissed Ya France for 11 and Loftie-Eaton for 22, and when he trapped Tawanda Stohle LBW for a duck they had crashed to 89 for five wickets.

CCD could not recover as Erasmus and spinning partner Mauritius Ngupita ripped through their middle and lower order, which could only contribute a further 19 runs, before the whole team was out for 108 runs.

Erasmus was the destroyer in chief, taking eight wickets for 39 runs off 9,4 overs, while Ngupita took 2/37 off 10 overs.

The target was no problem for Old Boys, as openers Zane Green and Wimpie Viljoen reached it with ease, off only 15,5 overs.

Viljoen remained not out on 54 which came off 37 balls and included six fours and one six, while Green remained not out on 52 off 55 balls (1x6, 7x4).

At the Sparta ground in Walvis Bay, United batted first, scoring a seemingly modest total of 141 all out. It, however, was more than adequate as the home side were bundled out for only 84 runs to hand United an easy victory.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In United's innings, openers Hendrik van der Walt and Chris Freeman both scored 23 runs, while number six batsman Tino Chiwara top-scored with 44 off 55 balls.

The only other batsmen to reach double figures were Shaun Fouche with 13 and Ramsay McDonald with 12.

Renier Bosman was Welwitschia's best bowler, taking three wickets for 13 runs off 10 overs, while Tangi Nuuyoma took 2/39, Shalako Groenewald 2/18 and John Eric Tierauch 2/26.

Welwitschia's run chase got off to a hesitant start as Romario Scholtz (2) and Mias Strauss (9) were both run out early on, while United kept them under pressure with some accurate bowling and regular wickets.

The only batsmen to reach double figures were Renier Bosman (20), Michael van Lingen (17) and Marco Malan (11), while Shaun Fouche took four wickets for 11 runs off eight overs, Lohan Louwrens (2/11) and Petrus Burger (2/26).