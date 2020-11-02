Nigeria: Diri Directs Works Ministry to Fix Collapsed Bridge

2 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to repair the collapsed portion of the bridge on the Edepie-Otuasega-Imiringi road in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who gave the directive on Saturday during an inspection of the failed portion, said he asked the ministry to carry out remedial work on the federal road project as its users were Bayelsans that suffer the effect of the damage.

The road, which links three local government areas in the state, was cut off by erosion on Wednesday leaving commuters stranded on both sides.

The governor's spokesman, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him in a statement as saying that his administration would not fold its arms and watch Bayelsans suffer as a result of the collapsed bridge.

He said the level of damage indicated that thorough work was not done by the contractor and the engineers that supervised the construction.

"Recently, the federal government told states not to repair their roads. But this road links three local government areas and the primary users are Bayelsans. So, while we know it is a federal road, we had to take immediate action.

"To ameliorate the suffering of our people, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure mobilised down here to ensure that remedial work is done to allow our people to move.

"It is however unfortunate that the job that was done appears not to be a very concrete one. I'm sure if the engineers come here, they will know where the problem lies," the governor said.

While responding to questions from journalists, Senator Diri said with the pace of work, the failed portion would be fixed in about one week.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.