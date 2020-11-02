Rwanda: Team Rwanda Set to Part Ways With Coach Magnell After 5 Years

The Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) will not offer Sterling Magnell a new deal when his current contract as the national team's head coach runs out this month.

The American tactician has been with Team Rwanda since 2015.

"We will not extend his contract," Abdallah Murenzi, the Ferwacy President, said during the local cycling body's general assembly over the weekend.

He further explained, "We need a coach who will be part of the process to unearth new talents, not just someone who works with ten (elite) riders in the national team. Until we find a new permanent coach, Felix Sempoma will step in as interim coach."

Sempoma, founder and owner of Rubavu-based side Ignite Benediction Club, has served as the assistant coach and took charge of the national team at several occasions in the last five years.

He was in charge when Joseph Areruya became the first Rwandan to win Gabonese race La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in 2018.

At club level, Sempoma also guided his club to the glory of the Tour de la DRC and Tour du Senegal last year.

Meanwhile, Team Rwanda will participate in the upcoming Grand Prix Chantal Biya and La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in the run-up to the 13th Tour du Rwanda that is due from February 21 to 28, 2021.

