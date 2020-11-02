Rwanda: Team Rwanda Set to Part Ways With Coach Magnell After 5 Years

2 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) will not offer Sterling Magnell a new deal when his current contract as the national team's head coach runs out this month.

The American tactician has been with Team Rwanda since 2015.

"We will not extend his contract," Abdallah Murenzi, the Ferwacy President, said during the local cycling body's general assembly over the weekend.

He further explained, "We need a coach who will be part of the process to unearth new talents, not just someone who works with ten (elite) riders in the national team. Until we find a new permanent coach, Felix Sempoma will step in as interim coach."

Sempoma, founder and owner of Rubavu-based side Ignite Benediction Club, has served as the assistant coach and took charge of the national team at several occasions in the last five years.

He was in charge when Joseph Areruya became the first Rwandan to win Gabonese race La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in 2018.

At club level, Sempoma also guided his club to the glory of the Tour de la DRC and Tour du Senegal last year.

Meanwhile, Team Rwanda will participate in the upcoming Grand Prix Chantal Biya and La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in the run-up to the 13th Tour du Rwanda that is due from February 21 to 28, 2021.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.