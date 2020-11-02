South Africa: IFP Calls for Urgent Internal Investigation Following a Spate of Killings At Tvet College

2 November 2020
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The IFP is shattered by the killing of the head of infrastructure development in the Coastal TVET College last Friday, at Kwamakhutha township, south of Durban. The death of Mr Lindinkosi Mazibuko - who was shot dead in the institution's parking lot - comes shortly after another recent assassination, of uMsinga Somahhashi High School Principal Mr Zuma. Mazibuko's brutal murder also comes a week after three people were shot at the College and one of them, Smanga Zulu, died.

The IFP condemns in the strongest possible terms the killing of teachers and educational staff, even more so on the premises of institutions of learning.

The IFP blames the Department of Higher Education and Training for failing to intervene swiftly. There have been ongoing internal squabbles at this institution, involving allegations of corruption relating to the college budget. The IFP has learnt that the commotion is fuelled by certain individuals within the institution, who are enriching themselves by flouting tender processes. Some are allegedly living a lavish lifestyle, even though they occupy junior positions. According to sources, the recent procurement of Covid-19 pandemic essentials like PPE has exacerbated the animosity between the two centres of powers at this institution.

The IFP has been reliably informed that Mr Mazibuko was viewed as a stumbling block, as he was responsible for signing procurement papers. The institution - which has eight campuses - has an annual budget amounting to millions of rands. Further, the previous Principal is said to have resigned due to threats he had received.

To date, the Acting Principal of the institution has allegedly not been provided with security, despite repeatedly reporting death threats from unknown people. We want to know: how many people have to die before the necessary steps are taken?

We urge the Department to urgently institute an internal investigation following these serious allegations. The people who are part of this corruption must be prosecuted.

-

Read the original article on IFP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Inkatha Freedom Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: IFP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.