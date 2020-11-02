South Africa: IFP Calls for Urgent Internal Investigation Following a Spate of Killings At Tvet College

press release

The IFP is shattered by the killing of the head of infrastructure development in the Coastal TVET College last Friday, at Kwamakhutha township, south of Durban. The death of Mr Lindinkosi Mazibuko - who was shot dead in the institution's parking lot - comes shortly after another recent assassination, of uMsinga Somahhashi High School Principal Mr Zuma. Mazibuko's brutal murder also comes a week after three people were shot at the College and one of them, Smanga Zulu, died.

The IFP condemns in the strongest possible terms the killing of teachers and educational staff, even more so on the premises of institutions of learning.

The IFP blames the Department of Higher Education and Training for failing to intervene swiftly. There have been ongoing internal squabbles at this institution, involving allegations of corruption relating to the college budget. The IFP has learnt that the commotion is fuelled by certain individuals within the institution, who are enriching themselves by flouting tender processes. Some are allegedly living a lavish lifestyle, even though they occupy junior positions. According to sources, the recent procurement of Covid-19 pandemic essentials like PPE has exacerbated the animosity between the two centres of powers at this institution.

The IFP has been reliably informed that Mr Mazibuko was viewed as a stumbling block, as he was responsible for signing procurement papers. The institution - which has eight campuses - has an annual budget amounting to millions of rands. Further, the previous Principal is said to have resigned due to threats he had received.

To date, the Acting Principal of the institution has allegedly not been provided with security, despite repeatedly reporting death threats from unknown people. We want to know: how many people have to die before the necessary steps are taken?

We urge the Department to urgently institute an internal investigation following these serious allegations. The people who are part of this corruption must be prosecuted.

