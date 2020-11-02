Nigeria: 65.24% of WASSCE Candidates Score Five Credits in Maths, English, Others

2 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Azeezat Adedigba

About 87 per cent of the candidates obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects 'with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics'.

The West African Examination Council has released the 2020 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The council's Head of National Office, Patrick Areghan, made the announcement in Lagos on Monday.

According to him, 1,003,668 candidates, representing 65.24 per cent, obtained credits and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

"Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, one million four hundred and fifty-six thousand seven hundred and twenty-seven (1,456,727) candidates, representing 94.69 per cent have their results fully processed and released," he said.

He said 1,338,348 candidates, representing 86.99 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects 'with or without English Language and/ or Mathematics'.

Mr Areghan also said 81,718 candidates, representing 5.31 per cent have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

"Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently," he said.

He said results of 215,149 candidates, representing 13.98 per cent of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination are withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

Details shortly...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

