Nigeria: #EndSARS - Protesters Return to Streets in Abuja

KabiruYusufu
#EndSARS Protests
2 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Amaury Falt-Brown

A small band of #EndSars protesters regrouped on Sunday, in an attempt to revive the protests that rocked the nation in October.

They first occupied parts of the departure and arrival halls at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, before moving on to the Police Headquarters in the center of town.

The group painted the #EndSARS hashtag in bold red letters at both locations and chanted various slogans, including End SWAT Now - a reference to the newly formed tactical unit that has replaced the now defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Raphael Adebayo, one of the protesters, argued that the change protestors want "will not be forged on the negotiation table; it will be formed on the streets" - a reference to President Muhammadu Buhari's calls for youths to end their protests and join the government at the negotiation table.

Another prominent voice among the group was the founder of the Revolution Now movement, Omoyele Sowore, who was among the first people to launch the #EndSARS protests in early October.

When contacted by the PREMIUM TIMES for a comment on why the relatively small group was back on the streets protesting, Mr Sowore said that there was still a need to protest against the issues of bad governance and police brutality.

He said this was not a symbolic protest and that the aim of protesters on Sunday was to relaunch the #EndSARS protest.

Some social media users were quick to comment on their approval of the protesters, while others condemned the use of Mr Sowore's Revolution Now hashtag. When asked for his reaction to these comments, Mr Sowore told this reporter that "everyone is entitled to their own opinion".

The event itself did not go without incident, as a video posted on Mr Sowore's Twitter account shows a heated argument between several of the protesters and security operatives, who attempted to move them along - though it ended peacefully.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.