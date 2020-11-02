Kenya: KHU Anxious for Go-Ahead to Resume

1 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Kenya Hockey Union is on edge as they wait for governement response to their request for national teams to begin training.

The national men's and women's teams need to begin preparations for the North East region qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi in January.

The union's secretary general, Wycliffe Ongori, said they have written to the government about the championships to be held between January 18 and 24. The qualifiers were postponed in May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope we will be given the go ahead. Time is running out. This is an international event that requires proper preparations," said Ongori.

The men's team will face Burundi, Libya, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Seychelles. The top two nations will proceed to the Cup of Nations later in the year.

The women will battle favourites Egypt, Burundi, Libya, Seychelles, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda for the two slots.

At the same time, Ongori said that the union is yet to receive an official letter from the Africa Hockey Federation on the postponement of the Africa Cup for Clubs Championship scheduled for November 30 to December 5 in Malawi.

The official noted that unless the Union gets the letter from the Africa governing body indicating otherwise, the event will continue as planned.

"Teams that qualified for the event and are keen on participating should continue with their respective preparations and treat the information doings rounds that the event has been cancelled as rumours," said Ongori.

Men's KHU Premier League champions Butali Sugar Warriors, and Wazalendo qualified for the event by virtue of finishing in the top two positions last season.

While Blazers, formerly known as Telkom and United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) booked the slots to the event in the women's category, the students have since pulled out citing financial constraints.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.