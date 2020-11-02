Kenya: Machakos Speaker in Self-Quarantine After Contracting Covid

1 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lillian Mutavi

Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Muoti Mwangangi has tested positive for Covid-19.

The mother of Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said that she has gone into self-quarantine following the diagnosis.

"This is the ninth day since I contracted the disease and I can't trace where I got it from despite being very careful," she said on Sunday.

The county Speaker added that her health has been improving although the Covid-19 symptoms become severe on some days.

She said that she begun getting concerned after her colleague exhibited symptoms such as flu.

"I saw one of my colleagues with symptoms of corona and [we decided to] get tested," Speaker Mwangangi said. They were found to be positive for the virus.

She urged people to be careful, saying that Covid-19 is real as she contracted it despite taking all the necessary precautions.

Speak out

She also called on others who have contracted the disease to stop fearing and come out and speak about it.

Speaking on her experience, Ms Mwangangi said that each day is different as one may face different symptoms. She urged those who are sick to take heart and be hopeful as the journey to recovery is tough.

The Speaker said in self-quarantine, one is prone to depression since there is nobody to interact with.

"So far I am in the house and since it has no treatment, I am on fluids and I'm taking Panadols (painkillers) for the severe headaches," she said, adding that she is also doing some exercises to ensure the body is active.

She called on the public to avoid stigmatising Covid-19 patients as anyone can contract it.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved.

Nation

