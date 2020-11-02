South Sudan: Sudans Sign Military Co-Operation Deal

2 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

Juba — The governments of Sudan and South Sudan on Thursday signed a joint military co-operation agreement aimed at providing armed training, peace and development between the two countries.

Last week, South Sudan's unity government delegation headed by the Minister for Defence and Veterans Affairs Angelina Teny, Interior Minister Paul Mayom Akech and Beatrice Khamisa Wani, Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Minister, travelled to the Sudanese capital Khartoum for bilateral talks.

According to Sudanese media, the two countries on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding on provision of military training, peace and development promotion and resolving the issue of the disputed Abyei border.

The deal was signed by Sudan and South Sudan's Ministers for Defence, Ibrahim Yassin and Angelina Teny.

Borders reopened

As part of the deal, the two countries on Friday opened 10 entry points along their borders in a move to boost trade between the two countries.

They also launched a free trade zone area in Jeblin area of White Nile State in Sudan.

The opened entry points are situated in Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Upper Nile, Unity, Warap, and Western Bahr El Ghazal states.

Addressing members of the press in Khartoum on Friday, South Sudan's Defence Minister Teny welcomed the reopening of the entry points as a great commitment towards the co-operation agreement.

"The two heads of state are the ones leading these efforts. And this may be the first time a huge step like this is taking place in the implementation of the Co-operation Agreement between the two countries," said Teny.

South Sudan and Sudan had closed much of the 2,000-kilometre border in 2012 hitting traders and communities on both sides of the disputed line.

The two sisterly countries have experienced protracted social conflicts and loss of revenue due to a decline in oil production and prices.

They have also witnessed insignificant foreign investment since 2011, though the value of their currencies has weakened, creating a situation of hyper-inflation and increased poverty.

2012 Co-operation Agreement

The Khartoum meeting provided a platform for the two countries to review the co-operation agreement they failed to implement in the last eight years.

The 2012 bilateral deal addresses issues of cross-border trade, movement, residence, property ownership and work.

After the independence of South Sudan, the two countries agreed on post-referendum relations tackling the status of nationals of both countries in each state, border, trade, and co-operation on central banking.

They also settled on payment of post-service benefits for South Sudanese nationals who previously worked in a united Sudan.

In addition, other issues agreed upon were the division of assets and liabilities, oil transit, arrears and claims and a joint approach to settling international debts.

South Sudan agreed to offer transitional financial assistance to compensate Sudan for loss of most of the oil revenue.

Sudan, on the other hand, agreed to allow South Sudanese to travel freely across its borders, settle, work and own properties anywhere in Sudan.

But the co-operation agreement collapsed shortly after the two countries went to war over the oil-rich areas of Heglij/Panthou and Abyei in 2012, according to observers.

The two countries have since then paid little or no attention to the document.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.