Kenya's Covid-19 Deaths Hit 1,013 as Caseload Nears 56,000

Kenya's Covid-19 caseload rose by 685 to 55,877 on Sunday after the testing of 4,433 samples in the last 24 hours, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has reported.

CS Kagwe further announced that the death toll had increased by 17 to 1,013 in the same period and that the number of recovered patients had risen by 231 to 37,194.

He said 130 of the recovered patients were in the home-based care programme and 101 in hospital.

The virus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019 and in Kenya on March 13, 2020. By Sunday, Kenya had analysed 699,520 samples for the disease.

CS Kagwe said that of Kenya's active cases, 53 are in ICU, 31 on ventilatory support and 22 on supplemental oxygen. He said 46 patients were on supplementary oxygen but not in ICU and 17 were in HDU.

A total of 1,271 people are admitted while 4,806 are in home-based care programme.

More to follow