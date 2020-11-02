Kenya: AFC Leopards Unveil New Coach

2 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

Kenyan Premier League side AFC Leopards have, as expected, unveiled Thomas Trucha as the head coach.

The Czech national joins the Den on a two-year deal and has been tasked with masterminding a first league title for Ingwe since 1998.

"He is someone who comes with huge football knowledge and experience. We will support him so that he can lead us to where we want to be," explained Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda on Monday.

Leopards have also confirmed that former captain Anthony Kimani will resume his role as an assistant coach with Tom Juma expected to oversee operations of the entire playing until from the bench.

CLUB UPDATE

AFC Leopards is pleased to announce Thomas Trucha as our new headcoach.

The 47 year old Czech Republic national is a UEFA PRO licensed coach. He will be assisted by Antony Kimani who resumes his position after serving in caretaker capacity. pic.twitter.com/SZKDTDJ2TQ

- AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) November 2, 2020

Trucha was formerly an assistant coach at top-Czech side Viktoria Plzen. He has also coached Orapa United and Township Rollers in Botswana.

He joins a Leopards side that has heavily invested in the playing squad this season, with the likes of Duncan Ochieng, Paul Thiong'o joining the team ahead of the 2020/2021 BetKing Premier League season which is expected to commence on November 20.

more follows.....

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.