Kenya: Kiamokama MCA Kennedy Mainya Dies After 'Short Illness'

1 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ruth Mbula

Kiamokama MCA Kennedy Michira Mainya has died, Kisii County Assembly Majority Leader Timothy Ogugu confirmed on Friday, saying he fell ill on Thursday and was admitted.

Mr Ogugu said Mr Mainya died in Narok on Sunday while being transported in an ambulance to a hospital in Nairobi for treatment of an undisclosed illness.

"Mainya had been fine but fell ill on Thursday and was admitted to Oasis Hospital in Kisii town," he said, adding he was on oxygen support but his condition deteriorated hence the referral to another hospital.

Kisii's Public Health Director, Dr Richard Onkware, said the MCA had taken a Covid-19 test but that the results had not yet been released.

"We are confirming his status from Lancet," he said.

A statement from the assembly said Mr Mainya died after a "short illness" and that the county has lost a true servant leader.

"He was on transit to Nairobi following respiratory complications. He had been admitted at Oasis for less than a week.," it said.

The ward representative was serving his second term in the assembly and was a member of the Speaker's Panel and vice chair of the Sectoral Committee on Trade, Tourism and Industry.

Speaker David Kombo eulogised him as a "humble servant of the people who was always true to his duty".

"He always gave his best and served diligently," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.