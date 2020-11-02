Nigeria: Govt Threatens to Stop Salaries of 720 Civil Servants Over IPPIS

The federal government has threatened to stop the salaries of 720 civil servants with alleged "insufficient records" on the government's centralised payroll system, the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

According to a circular dated October 28, 2020, and marked HCSF/PS/CMO/IPPIS/1289/Vol. I, which was signed on behalf of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, by the Director, IPPIS-Service Wide Department, Mrs A. I. Attah, the 720 affected civil servants were given the grace of between October 30 and November 6, 2020, to perfect their records or have their salaries suspended with immediate effect.

The circular, sighted by THISDAY, was addressed to all permanent secretaries, Directors of Human Resources Management and all the affected officers, was titled: 'Suspension of salary of employees with insufficient IPPIS Human Resource records'.

The officers were also directed to present documents such as their personal files at the point of entry into service and original copies of their credentials for final clearance of issues surrounding their dates of birth and dates of first appointment.

"Respective MDAs are required to confirm the identity of the affected officers from their ministries through letters duly endorsed by the Director (HRM), otherwise they would not be attended to.

"You are cordially requested to inform the affected officers to note that after the expiration of the period, the salaries of non-compliant officers would be suspended on the IPPIS' platform with immediate effect.

"Please bring the content of this circular to the attention of the affected officers."