Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills Seven CJTF Operatives, Hunters in Borno

Maiduguri — Seven members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local hunters were yesterday killed in a remote village in Chibok Local Government Area in Borno State.

According to a resident of Chibok LGA, who spoke anonymously to our correspondent, the slain men engaged suspected Boko Haram insurgents, who came on Sunday morning with the intention to loot Takulashe.

He said the terrorist group stormed Takulashe at about 9a.m. yesterday, shot onto the air to scare off the villagers, after which they broke into homes to steal foodstuffs and livestock.

The source said they were engaged by members of the CJTF and local hunters who prevented the hoodlums from doing major damages.

He lamented that at the end of the engagement, which took over an hour, seven men believe to be Civilian JTF and local hunters were killed.

The eyewitness, however, said the number of casualties from the insurgents could not be ascertained as they went away with their corpses.

A member of the Civilian JTF, who was involved in the stand-off and evacuation of the casualties, while not identifying those killed in the attack, said the insurgents rained bullets on the village.

He said seven dead bodies have so far been evacuated from the village, adding that the search and rescue operation were still ongoing as at the time he spoke at about 5p.m. yesterday.

The CJTF member said the terrorists looted and carted away foodstuffs and livestock as the helpless villagers ran into bushes.

He lamented that members of the CJTF and vigilantes engaged the insurgents but were overpowered, saying: "Many of my colleagues are still missing after the attack that lasted for over an hour."

Attempt to confirm the incident from both the police and military authorities were unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report yesterday evening as the spokesmen of both organisations were yet to respond to inquiries sent to them.