South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 726,823 Cases of Covid-19

1 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 726 823 with 1 371 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, we report 135 COVID-19 related deaths today: 22 from Eastern Cape, 2 from the Free State, 107 from Gauteng, and 4 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 411. Of the 135 deaths reported today, 8 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in the Free State, 3 from Gauteng, and 3 in Western Cape.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 655 330 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

