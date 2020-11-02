South Africa: Fikile Nsthangashe - 'I Will Die for My People'

1 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Civil society joins forces to mourn and demand justice for community activist Fikile Nsthangashe.

A strongly worded statement from a large number of civil society organisations in South Africa has condemned the death of KwaZulu-Natal community activist Fikile Ntshangashe who was gunned down in her home last week as lawyers were preparing for a groundbreaking appeal fighting an order that her community organisation and those who assisted them should pay for a failed attempt to stop further mining operations in the area.

"I refused to sign. I cannot sell out my people. And if need be, I will die for my people."

This was the quote that activists remembered Mama Fikile Nsthangashe by after she was gunned down in her home at Ophondweni near Mtubatuba on 22 October 2020.

As the vice-chairperson of a sub-committee of the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (MCEJO), she was deeply involved in the challenge against the further expansion of a large coal mine at Somkele in KwaZulu-Natal by Tendele Coal Mining (Pty) Ltd. She was described by her fellow activists as a strong, passionate and principled leader.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court of Appeal will hear one of Nsthangashe's final stands - an appeal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

