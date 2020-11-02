South Africa: Civil Society Must Demand a Country Free From the Political Elite's Blatant Self-Enrichment

analysis

The sheer scale of corruption in South Africa - most recently, the pillaging of resources intended for countering Covid-19 - is, to quote the Auditor-General, 'frightening'. It not only deprives South Africa's most vulnerable of the support to which they are entitled, but fosters cynicism about the political environment that enables it. Civil society must demand accountability for things to change materially.

It seems that virtually every tender awarded during the time of a health emergency is tainted with corruption. It says something about the soul of the country.

The president's own spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said she and her husband made an "error of judgement" when he tendered for a contract to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) worth R125-million to the Gauteng Department of Health. At the same time, we heard that the children of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and former minister Nomvula Mokonyane allegedly benefited from Covid-19 tenders. The country is justifiably angry at the political elite's blatant self-enrichment. Despite assurances that corruption will be dealt with, the impunity of those in power seems interminable.

Politics of corruption

Corruption in South Africa is unavoidably linked to the governing ANC, given the party's dominance of the political landscape. In a...