South Africa: Western Cape Wins Top Awards At National Batho Pele Excellence Awards

press release

Last night at the annual National Batho Pele Excellence Awards the Western Cape Government was honoured with numerous prizes for top performance in the public service.

The purpose of the National Batho Pele Excellence Awards is to entrench the professionalisation of the public service, to recognize, reward and acknowledge public servants who are performing beyond their call of duty, and to encourage excellence in the public service.

I would like to congratulate the following Western Cape departments and officials for their awards:

Best Head of Departments:

Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Western Cape Department of Health - Gold

Jacqui Gooch, Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works - Silver

Graham Paulse, Western Cape Department of Local Government - Bronze

Best functioning Provincial Department:

Western Cape Department of Health - Gold

Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works - Gold

Western Cape Department of Local Government - Silver

Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs - Bronze

The Western Cape also won silver for best functioning Provincial Department Office of the Premier.

I am incredibly proud of our committed and hardworking provincial government departments, and I am honoured to work with such dedicated public servants.

Let's continue to serve the people of this province, with clean, excellent government. And let us all remember to play our part in delivering jobs, safety and dignity for all in the Western Cape.