South Africa: Western Cape Wins Top Awards At National Batho Pele Excellence Awards

31 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Last night at the annual National Batho Pele Excellence Awards the Western Cape Government was honoured with numerous prizes for top performance in the public service.

The purpose of the National Batho Pele Excellence Awards is to entrench the professionalisation of the public service, to recognize, reward and acknowledge public servants who are performing beyond their call of duty, and to encourage excellence in the public service.

I would like to congratulate the following Western Cape departments and officials for their awards:

Best Head of Departments:

Dr Beth Engelbrecht, Western Cape Department of Health - Gold

Jacqui Gooch, Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works - Silver

Graham Paulse, Western Cape Department of Local Government - Bronze

Best functioning Provincial Department:

Western Cape Department of Health - Gold

Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works - Gold

Western Cape Department of Local Government - Silver

Western Cape Department of Environmental Affairs - Bronze

The Western Cape also won silver for best functioning Provincial Department Office of the Premier.

I am incredibly proud of our committed and hardworking provincial government departments, and I am honoured to work with such dedicated public servants.

Let's continue to serve the people of this province, with clean, excellent government. And let us all remember to play our part in delivering jobs, safety and dignity for all in the Western Cape.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.