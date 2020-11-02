South Africa: Police Incompetence Means No One Is Safe

1 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sibusiso Ngalwa

What is sad about the debate is that it appears that South Africans would rather believe the denials of criminals than the police who are meant to maintain law and order.

The events of 26 October 2014 remain etched in the minds of most South Africans. Not only was a young man in his prime brutally murdered and robbed of a great footballing future, but with Senzo Meyiwa's killing South Africans lost a much-loved national team captain.

Senzo had cemented his place in the hearts of the Orlando Pirates fans and his leadership skills had also earned him the captain's armband in the club.

To understand his brilliance one needs to look no further than the difficult match of May 2013 between Orlando Pirates and continental soccer giants TP Mazembe in the latter's hostile home ground in Lubumbashi in DR Congo.

Armed soldiers were everywhere. Dubious decisions by the referee followed in which Pirates' captain Lucky Lekgwathi was red-carded.

With 10 men facing one of the strongest teams in Africa and thousands of hostile Mazembe fans, Meyiwa stepped up and showed leadership. He not only saved two controversial penalties, but he rescued Pirates from...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

