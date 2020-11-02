South Africa: Limpopo Preview - Will Julius Malema Succeed in Using His Hometown Advantage to Win Ward 14 in Seshego?

1 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wayne Sussman

With four seats in the by-election contest in the province, the competitive one is Ward 14 in Polokwane - the Seshego ward - which is Julius Malema's home turf.

On Wednesday 11 November, 107 seats will be contested in by-elections in all nine provinces. This is the second of a series.

Limpopo is the province where the ANC performed best in 2019. The ANC only lost one seat in the legislature and ended up with 38 of the 49 seats. The EFF might have strengthened their position as the official opposition, but were unable to make deeper inroads into the ANC's robust level of support in the province.

The DA remained in third place, losing ground to the Freedom Front Plus (FF+). The FF+ finished fourth in Limpopo and were able to enter the provincial legislature. The Congress of the People (COPE), a party which was once the official opposition in Limpopo, lost their seat.

No seat changed hands in any Limpopo by-election between January 2019 and early 2020 when by-elections ceased in South Africa because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ward 14 (Luthuli Park Seshego) in Polokwane: ANC (56%) EFF (39%)

Ward 14 is north of the centre of Polokwane....

