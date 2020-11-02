South Africa: The ANC Can Learn a Thing or Two From the Slick Professionalism of the DA Federal Congress

1 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Rebone Tau

If the ANC wants to survive, it needs to learn from the DA to help it elect leaders on merit. Unfortunately, the ANC is unlikely to hold virtual conferences because of factionalism and gatekeeping.

The DA Federal Congress has taken place under Covid-19 and it was virtual. This congress reflects the changing political landscape in South Africa and demonstrates how political parties can use technology to adapt to emerging challenges. Seeing the candidates addressing delegates gave all the delegates an opportunity to know and understand who they were voting for and what the candidates stand for. This shows how the DA is moving with the times and how well organised it is.

The world is not waiting for the ANC to deal with its internal factional battles. It would be good to see ANC candidates put their ideas across to delegates so that delegates can know what the candidates stand for. If the ANC wants to survive, it needs to learn from the DA, and this would help with electing leaders on merit. This should be done from branch level so that members know who they are voting for and how the candidates would work towards improving the lives of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.