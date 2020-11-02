South Africa: The ANC Can Learn a Thing or Two From the Slick Professionalism of the DA Federal Congress

opinion

If the ANC wants to survive, it needs to learn from the DA to help it elect leaders on merit. Unfortunately, the ANC is unlikely to hold virtual conferences because of factionalism and gatekeeping.

The DA Federal Congress has taken place under Covid-19 and it was virtual. This congress reflects the changing political landscape in South Africa and demonstrates how political parties can use technology to adapt to emerging challenges. Seeing the candidates addressing delegates gave all the delegates an opportunity to know and understand who they were voting for and what the candidates stand for. This shows how the DA is moving with the times and how well organised it is.

The world is not waiting for the ANC to deal with its internal factional battles. It would be good to see ANC candidates put their ideas across to delegates so that delegates can know what the candidates stand for. If the ANC wants to survive, it needs to learn from the DA, and this would help with electing leaders on merit. This should be done from branch level so that members know who they are voting for and how the candidates would work towards improving the lives of...