South Africa: DA Federal Congress Reaffirms DA's Commitment to Tackling Crime and Decentralising the Police

2 November 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Andrew Whitfield MP - DA Shadow Minister of Police

The Democratic Alliance (DA) adopted various new policy resolutions dealing with different aspects of crime within communities at our Federal Congress over the weekend.

One of the most important resolutions deals with the decentralization of the South African Police Service (SAPS). This resolution seeks to move power from national government to provincial and municipal levels to better serve local communities. Of utmost importance is also the training of police officers and capacitating of police stations to better deal with gender-based violence plaguing communities.

The decentralization of SAPS will put the power where it truly belongs - on provincial and municipal level with officers who are entrenched in and a part of the communities they serve. It will ensure that the right equipment and expertise is present where it's needed most. This approach is of most use to the safety and security of communities.

The DA is committed to safeguarding communities in this way, unlike the ANC government who seeks to centralise power within national government.

The draft SAPS Amendment Bill proves this. Unlike the DA, the ANC through this Bill, is attempting to affect an unconstitutional power-grab by centralizing policing in the office the Minister of Police.

Since the easing of the Covid-19 lockdown, there have been numerous farm murders and attacks. There have been multitudes of incidents of gender-based violence. There has been a legion of other serious and petty crimes that will have no hope of ever being stifled if local police stations are disempowered with the SAPS Service Amendment Bill.

Communities in South Africa are in crisis due to ever increasing crime rates. They need solutions that will benefit and serve them, not remove the little power they have left.

We commend the delegates at the DA Federal Congress for once again reaffirming the DA's commitment to not only keep our streets safe but also to decentralising the police and putting power back in the hands of our communities and the local men and women in blue.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.