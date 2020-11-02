Namibia: U19 Battle Down to Four

2 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

FOUR teams were left standing in the MTC Hopsol u19 League Cup, following three days of action-packed matches over the past few days.

Two groups of six teams each competed in league matches at various fields, with a total of 30 matches played and more than 80 goals scored over three days.

In Group A, SKW and Swallows finished first and second respectively to progress to the semifinals, along with the top two teams in Group B, Ramblers and Kaizen Football Academy.

SKW will now meet Kaizen FA, while Ramblers will face Swallows in the semifinals which start at 18h30 on Tuesday evening at the Ramblers field.

In Group A, SKW finished on top with 11 points, after winning three and drawing two of their matches.

Swallows finished one point behind after winning three, drawing one and losing one match. They thrashed Fortis Football Academy's B team 11-0, but lost 1-0 to SKW to finish second.

Otjiwarongo Secondary School travelled to Windhoek to participate in the tournament and gave a good account of themselves by finishing third with one win and four draws.

They beat Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA) 1-0, while they held both SKW and Swallows to goalless draws. Concordia finished fourth on seven points, followed by ACFA (four) and Fortis Football Academy B (one point).

Ramblers finished on top of Group B on 13 points, after winning four and drawing one match. They beat Fortis 1-0, Windhoek Gymnasium 3-0, Hage Geingob Secondary School 3-1, and Kaizen FA 2-1, while they were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom team Greefies Football Academy.

Kaizen finished on 10 points, followed by Hage Geingob Secondary School (six), Fortis Football Academy A (three) and Greefies Football Academy (two).

The complete results were as follows:

Thursday, 29 October

Ramblers 1-1 Greefies FA; Kaizen FA 2-1 Windhoek Gymnasium; Hage Geingob Secondary School 5-1 Fortis A; Ramblers 3-0 Windhoek Gymnasium; Otjiwarongo 1-0 Athletic Club FA; Swallows 2-0 Concordia College; SKW 2-2 Athletic Club FA; Concordia College 2-0 Fortis B.

Friday, 30 October:

SKW 1-0 Swallows; Otjiwarongo 0-0 Concordia; Athletic Club FA 3-0 Fortis B; Otjiwarongo 0-0 Swallows; Kaizen FA 3-2 Hage Geingob; Kaizen FA 0-0 Greefies FA; Windhoek Gymnasium 1-0 Hage Geingob SS; Ramblers 1-0 Fortis A.

Saturday, 31 October:

Fortis A 2-0 Greefies FA; Ramblers 2-1 Kaizen FA; Windhoek Gymnasium 4-1 Fortis A; Hage Geingob SS 4-0 Greefies FA; Kaizen FA 4-1 Fortis A; Windhoek Gymnasium 3-0 Greefies FA; Ramblers 3-1 Hage Geingob SS; SKW 3-0 Fortis B; Swallows 3-0 Athletic Club FA; Otjiwarongo 1-1 Fortis B; SKW 3-0 Concordia; Swallows 11-0 Fortis B; SKW 0-0 Otjiwarongo; Concordia College 1-0 Athletic Club FA.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.