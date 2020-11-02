Namibia: U19 Battle Down to Four

FOUR teams were left standing in the MTC Hopsol u19 League Cup, following three days of action-packed matches over the past few days.

Two groups of six teams each competed in league matches at various fields, with a total of 30 matches played and more than 80 goals scored over three days.

In Group A, SKW and Swallows finished first and second respectively to progress to the semifinals, along with the top two teams in Group B, Ramblers and Kaizen Football Academy.

SKW will now meet Kaizen FA, while Ramblers will face Swallows in the semifinals which start at 18h30 on Tuesday evening at the Ramblers field.

In Group A, SKW finished on top with 11 points, after winning three and drawing two of their matches.

Swallows finished one point behind after winning three, drawing one and losing one match. They thrashed Fortis Football Academy's B team 11-0, but lost 1-0 to SKW to finish second.

Otjiwarongo Secondary School travelled to Windhoek to participate in the tournament and gave a good account of themselves by finishing third with one win and four draws.

They beat Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA) 1-0, while they held both SKW and Swallows to goalless draws. Concordia finished fourth on seven points, followed by ACFA (four) and Fortis Football Academy B (one point).

Ramblers finished on top of Group B on 13 points, after winning four and drawing one match. They beat Fortis 1-0, Windhoek Gymnasium 3-0, Hage Geingob Secondary School 3-1, and Kaizen FA 2-1, while they were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom team Greefies Football Academy.

Kaizen finished on 10 points, followed by Hage Geingob Secondary School (six), Fortis Football Academy A (three) and Greefies Football Academy (two).

The complete results were as follows:

Thursday, 29 October

Ramblers 1-1 Greefies FA; Kaizen FA 2-1 Windhoek Gymnasium; Hage Geingob Secondary School 5-1 Fortis A; Ramblers 3-0 Windhoek Gymnasium; Otjiwarongo 1-0 Athletic Club FA; Swallows 2-0 Concordia College; SKW 2-2 Athletic Club FA; Concordia College 2-0 Fortis B.

Friday, 30 October:

SKW 1-0 Swallows; Otjiwarongo 0-0 Concordia; Athletic Club FA 3-0 Fortis B; Otjiwarongo 0-0 Swallows; Kaizen FA 3-2 Hage Geingob; Kaizen FA 0-0 Greefies FA; Windhoek Gymnasium 1-0 Hage Geingob SS; Ramblers 1-0 Fortis A.

Saturday, 31 October:

Fortis A 2-0 Greefies FA; Ramblers 2-1 Kaizen FA; Windhoek Gymnasium 4-1 Fortis A; Hage Geingob SS 4-0 Greefies FA; Kaizen FA 4-1 Fortis A; Windhoek Gymnasium 3-0 Greefies FA; Ramblers 3-1 Hage Geingob SS; SKW 3-0 Fortis B; Swallows 3-0 Athletic Club FA; Otjiwarongo 1-1 Fortis B; SKW 3-0 Concordia; Swallows 11-0 Fortis B; SKW 0-0 Otjiwarongo; Concordia College 1-0 Athletic Club FA.