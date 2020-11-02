Malawi Govt to Probe Issuance of Diplomatic Passport to Bushiri, Others

1 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Osman Faiti

Malawi government would probe the award of diplomatic passports to South Africa based prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary and other individuals during the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime, Nyasa Times understands.

Bushiri was issued a diplomatic passport following political directives, Nyasa Times learnt from Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

Former chief immigration officer Masauko Medi could not grant interviews on the matter but has said will cooperate with the investigations.

Immigration national spokesperson Joseph Chauwa did not pick up our calls despite numerous attempts. He did not also respond to our message on the same.

Bushiri is a close associate of politician Ben Phiri, who was wielding much power in the DPP government, as he is reported to have influenced events to have the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church leader get the diplomatic passports.

It is reported that several diplomatic passports were also issued to people during the DPP regime.

But the current Tonse Alliance led government want to investigate abuse in issuing diplomatic passports.

Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda wants that diplomatic passpoTts that were granted "dubiously" to be revoked.

Government also wants to know why Bushiri has multiple Malawi passports.

Recently, High Court convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment former minister Uladi Mussa for issuing Malawian passports to foreigners during his time as home affairs minister under the Joyce Banda administration.

