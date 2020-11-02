Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Calls for Arrest of Corrupt Officials, Jonathan Moyo Fires Back

MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora Monday called on the country to be vigilant in fighting corruption while reiterating that no one should be spared from arrests should they be convicted of corrupt activities.

Following recent increased reports of corruption in the country, questions continue to be asked about President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resolve in fighting the scourge with several high profile cases going unresolved while he has acted swiftly in neutralising his political adversaries who are seen as a threat to his presidency.

Mwonzora chipped in and said there should holy cows in the fight against the scourge.

"Corruption has been one of the biggest contributors to Zimbabwe's economic downfall. It has thus to be fought by all means necessary. In this noble fight, there should be no holy cows. We should all be prepared to be cruel to be kind," he said.

This follows the ongoing saga involving troubled former Zimbabwe Miners Federation President b Henrietta Rushwaya who is police custody after she was apprehended at the Robert Mugabe International Airport with six kilograms of unlicensed gold with the intention to export it to Dubai.

The case had roped in the first family with First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son Collins being implicated in the saga as owners of the gold.

However, Mnangagwa shot back at the police yesterday and ordered the law enforcement agency to clear her name in the case to which the latter obliged citing "comprehensive investigations" had been carried out.

The move created a buzz on social media with many questioning why Mnangagwa and her son were not brought in for questioning as is the case with everyone, while some argued that the move in itself was corrupt and obstruction of justice.

Former Cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo responded to Mwonzora accusing him of being part of the corrupt system.

Prof Moyo said the biggest corruption is the capture of key state institutions which are used to fight political wars rather than furthering the lives of the citizens.

"The first and most insidious corruption in Zim is the corruption of the right to vote; and the use of state institutions like @ZECzim,(Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) the courts and Parliament to entrench that corruption as exemplified by the corrupt recall of MDC-A MPs and councillors that you corruptly instigated!," he said.

The MDC-T has been on a relentless drive to recall MDC-Alliance MPs following the infamous ruling which gave the Thokozani Khupe led formation autonomous to be the main ruling party and to take over from the Chamisa camp.

Meanwhile, government spokesperson Ndabaningi Mangwana urged citizens to report cases of corruption.

"Government would like to urge citizens to report all suspected cases of crime and corruption to relevant law enforcement agencies and not manipulate such cases for political clout using falsehoods and innuendo," he said on Sunday.