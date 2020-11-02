Somalia: Heavy Rains Paralyze Transport in Mogadishu

2 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Heavy rains disrupted transport in some parts of the Somali capital Mogadishu as vehicles were unable to manoeuvre through flooded roads in the city on Monday morning.

The rains that started last night left flood-prone areas submerged also caused flash floods that affected Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in and around the capital.

Mogadishu Deputy Mayor Omar Ali Abdi a house in Hawlwadag district collapsed during last night's rains and the family living in the house were rescued.

While some parts of the city were underwater, some of the flood hotspots included parts of Wadnaha road, Bulahubay, 21st October road, some parts of Maka-Almurakamma, Sinai, as well as roads in Wadajir and Dharkaynley districts.

Many auto-rickshaw operators did come to the town due to impassable roads.

