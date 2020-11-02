South Africa: We Honour the Memory of Fikile Ntshangase, Sikhosiphi 'Bazooka' Rhadebe and Other Fearless Environmental Warriors

analysis

WWF stands with the environmental community in condemning the murder of 65-year-old grandmother Fikile Ntshangase, whose courageous opposition to the expansion of a coal mine on her doorstep has been widely documented.

Mama Fikile Ntshangase was killed in the home she shared with her grandson in a village close to the Somkhele coal mine on the border of Hluhluwe-iMfolozi in KwaZulu-Natal. As a leading member of the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation, she very publicly opposed the expansion of the mine.

An aerial view of the area concerned starkly illustrates the environmental issues at stake.

Here we see a large opencast mine (offering a few hundred short-term income-earning opportunities) on the border of an iconic natural wilderness (providing substantial numbers of lifelong jobs), surrounded by rural villages.

All the elements of this story are a microcosm of similar scenarios found the world over, with all the attendant environmental questions about land use, tenure, water and food security, environmental degradation and climate change.

The mine's lifespan is coming to an end and it wants to expand. Community members complain that overabstraction of groundwater has brought hardship along with the attendant pollutants that have further degraded already overstretched land. On the other...