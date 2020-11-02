South Africa: Eskom's Quandary - Load Shedding or Crippling Charges?

1 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

Eskom results: More doom and gloom ahead for customers while government bailouts fail to make a dent.

It's difficult to see how Eskom will continue as a going concern without enormous tariff increases despite the government's huge capital-injection optimism being sold to us by Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Eskom posted a staggering R20.5-billion loss for the year to March, driven by finance charges of R31.2-billion.

Eskom's results announcement comes on the heels of another in July, when Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced that government will increase financial assistance to Eskom for the current financial year from R23-billion to R49-billion and from R23-billion to R59-billion for the 2020/21 financial years.

During the period under review, Eskom posted a respectable (approximately) 18% improvement in earnings before extraneous items, which is commendable given the current economic conditions coupled with the improvement in its cash liquidity position largely driven by debt funding.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) performance was driven by a cost-saving drive. However, a concern to note is the continued use of the open cycle gas turbines that burn very expensive diesel to generate electricity costing R7.5-billion during the period. A further concern...

