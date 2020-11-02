South Africa: Delayed Treatment, Drug Shortages, No Prosthetics - the Painful Reality of Public Healthcare Breast Cancer Patients

2 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Salomé Meyer

The six- to 12-month time frame from screening to treatment that a breast cancer patient in public healthcare could be subjected to stands in stark contrast to the private sector's trajectory of care of three weeks. Cancer care advocates are calling on the government to allocate funding to equitable healthcare to provide appropriate state services, training, drugs and support to bring down the numbers of women presenting with advanced breast cancer and succumbing to the disease.

October, the month traditionally associated with cancer awareness, has come and gone. Apart from the daily focus on Covid-19, the impact of cancer on women's health has not really received any attention. Globally and nationally breast cancer is still the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, followed by cervical cancer. Too many women are still diagnosed with advanced and metastatic disease and too many are dying silently.

Disparities in breast health services in South Africa remain a reality. In the US, the American Association for Cancer Research published a Cancer Disparities Progress Report. The disparities and issues mentioned in this report resonate with the South African situation. The Breast Cancer Control Policy was adopted in 2017 by South Africa's National Department of Health (NDOH),...

