South Africa: Director-General Fired By Thabo Mbeki Bungles the Fix On Joburg's 92,063 Potholes

analysis

The city's asphalt plant is defunct and the roads agency has run out of tar as road safety declines.

Albert Mokoena, a former Home Affairs DG who was fired by former president Thabo Mbeki for running a basketball team from his office, is back and in charge of fixing more than 90,000 potholes in Johannesburg.

Mokoena chairs the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), an entity under which the city's roads network has gone to ruin. Johannesburg is one of Africa's largest cities and is responsible for an estimated 30% of the national GDP, making the transport network essential.

But the latest available JRA report to the council shows that of the 140,732 potholes reported at the beginning of the financial year, 46,981 had been repaired at the end of the final quarter for 2019/2020.

JRA spokesperson Sanele Zondi said 768 potholes had been repaired since July which means the city has about 92,000 potholes, give or take. Daily Maverick reported an estimate of 50,000 potholes in September, but new reports show the number is much higher.

The estimates of pothole numbers are from reports by residents, app reports as well as councillor...