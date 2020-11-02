Gambia: Barrow Hints Possible Coalition With APRC

President Adama Barrow has seemingly confirmed speculations about forming a coalition with former ruling party, Alliance for Patriotic, Reorientation and Construction (APRC) by admitting that it's a possibility.

He further added he could even form a coalition with the "main opposition party" United Democratic Party (UDP).

In an exclusive interview with Eye Africa TV, the president did not rule out forming a coalition with both APRC and UDP claiming if it means benefit to The Gambia.

Asked if the speculations about his party, National People's Party (NPP) forming a coalition with APRC for the upcoming 2021 presidential election were true, the NPP leader claimed: "it's a possibility."

"In politics anything is possible. We are open and ready to talk with anybody. Who thought that the eight parties will come together?" the president queried. "For 20 years they were trying to go into alliance, it didn't happen. We came. It happened so nothing is impossible."

The Gambian leader added again that he isn't ruling out anything including forming an alliance with his former party UDP, the party he described as his "main opposition party."

"I'm not ruling out anything," he emphasised. "As far as it is Gambia, as far as we all want to come together and work in the interest of this country, I can go into coalition with any party so I am not even ruling out my main opposition."

When asked who his main opposition party is, President Barrow said, "UDP is my main opposition, they are the main opposition party today. Obviously looking at the government, looking at political positions they are the main opposition."

Sections of the population are surprised that the president will entertain the idea of teaming up with APRC judging by the alleged human rights abuses the former ruling party is accused of during its tenure of office from July 1994 to December 2016.

In addition, the president instituted various commissions including TRRC and the Janneh Commission of Inquiry to look into both human right abuses and financial mismanagement of Jammeh and his close associates which included top APRC brass.

Some people are of the view that forming a coalition with the APRC party may affect the political will to implement recommendations the TRRC is likely to make if it affects the party and its members.