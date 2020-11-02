Senegal: Foreign Ministry Hopeful of Release of Gambian Teen From Senegal

2 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad of the Republic of The Gambia say it has been in consultation with competent Senegalese authorities to have a Gambian teenager who has been in captivity for allegedly fishing in protected zone of Senegalese territorial waters.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad wishes to inform the general public that following the notification regarding the arrest and detention of Mr. Ousman Ceesay, a Gambian teenager who was arrested by the Senegalese Parks and Wildlife Officers for illegally fishing in a protected zone of the Senegalese territorial waters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Mr. Ceesay released at the earliest opportunity," a dispatch from the ministry states on Friday.

"Consequently, the general public is hereby informed that after due consultations and negotiations, the competent Senegalese authorities have agreed to release Mr. Ousman Ceesay on 3rd November 2020 subsequent to the fulfillment of all legal and administrative formalities to grant effect to his release."

"To this end, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad extends profound thanks and appreciation to the competent Senegalese authorities for their understanding and cooperation, and in seeing to it that all administrative and legal requirements have been undertaken within a short duration to facilitate the release of Mr. Ceesay back to his family in The Gambia."

