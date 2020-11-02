Senegal: Macky Names New Cabinet, Sacks 5 Ministers With 7 New Appointments

President Macky Sall has on Sunday 1 November 2020 released his list of men and women who will preside over the destinies of Senegal in the new government team.

It is an enlarged, national unity government made up of 33 ministers and 4 secretaries of state. Seven new ministers join the new government. Among them include: Aissata Tall Sall, Oumar Samba Ba.

The sacked ministers are: Makhtar Cissé minister of Energy Aly Ngouille Ndiaye minister of Interior, Mahammad Dionne, Secretary General in charge of presidential Affairs Amadou Ba Minister of Foreign Affairs and Omar Youm minister of Transport.

Idrissa Seck main opposition leader REWMI is appointed president of Economic Social and Environmental Council, becoming fourth personality in the high ranking of government.

Below is the complete list of new members of the government:

Sidiki Kaba, Minister of the Armed Forces

Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo, Minister of Finance and Budget; Malick Sall, Minister of Justice Keeper of the Seals; Aissata Sall Sall, Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Antoine Felix Diome, Minister of the Interior; Mansour Faye, Minister of Infrastructure; Amadou Hott, Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation; Mariama Sarr, Minister of Civil Service;

Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, Minister of Health, Ndeye Saly diop Dieng, Minister of Women, Family, Gender and Child Protection; Omar Sarr, Minister of Mines and Geology; Moussa Baldé, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Equipment; Serigne Mbaye Thiam, Minister of Water and Sanitation; Alioune Sarr, Minister of Tourism and Air Transport Oumar Gueye, Minister of Territorial Communities spokesperson for the government; Mamadou Talla, Minister of National Education; Cheikh Oumar Hann, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation; Ms. Sophie Gladyma, Minister of Petroleum and Energy; Samba Ndiobène Kâ, Minister of Community Development of Social and Territorial Equity; Moustapha Diop, Minister of Industrial Development and Pmi; Alioune Ndoye, Minister of Fisheries and Maritime Economy; Samba Sy, Minister of Labor

Abdoul Karim Sall, Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development; Matar Ba, Minister of Sports; Abdoulaye Seydou Sow, Minister of Town Planning and Public Hygiene; Aminata Assome Diatta, Minister of Trade and SMEs; Abdoulaye Diop, Minister of Culture and Communication; Aly Saleh Diop, Minister of Livestock and Animal Production; Néné Fatoumata Tall, Minister of Youth

Zahra Iyane Thiam, Minister of Microfinance and Solidarity Economy; Dame Diop, Minister of Employment and Vocational Training; Pape Amadou Ndiaye, Minister of Handicrafts and Transformation of the Informal Sector; Yankhoba Diattara, Minister of Digital Economy and Telecommunications; Moise Diégane Sène, Secretary of State for Senegalese Abroad; Mamadou Saliou Sow Secretary in charge of the promotion of human rights and good governance; Mayacine Camara, Secretary of State in charge of the rail network and Victorine Ndèye, Secretary of State for Housing.