Gambia: Dr. Mamadou Tangara Speaks At Distinguished Summit Where the Likes of Joe Biden and Angela Merkel Also Spoke

2 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara was among 400 people who spoke at the 2020 Concordia Annual Summit - a massive platform for some of the world's most influential leaders.

Held across five days between 21st October and October 25th, the event took the form of a digital event where Dr. Tangara gave a detailed account of Gambia's efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Tangara addressed the meeting on 21st October where other speakers included former US Vice President now Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo.

Celebrating its 10th year, Concordia offers the premier and largest non-partisan platform along the United Nations General Assembly for engaging the most influential leaders in politics, business and social impact on finding innovative and meaningful ways to address the world's most pressing issues.

While the coronavirus pandemic has complicated matters in terms of people converging in-person, Concordia said it's committed to bringing diverse community together in innovative ways to continue 'these essential' conversations.

Some of the most influential world leaders who spoke at the 2019 Concordia summit include former US President George W Bush, former US President Bill Clinton and former President of the European Central Bank Ms Christine Lagarde and Ms Gayle King co-anchor at CBS News.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.