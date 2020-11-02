Gambia: Dr. Mamadou Tangara Speaks At Distinguished Summit Where the Likes of Joe Biden and Angela Merkel Also Spoke

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara was among 400 people who spoke at the 2020 Concordia Annual Summit - a massive platform for some of the world's most influential leaders.

Held across five days between 21st October and October 25th, the event took the form of a digital event where Dr. Tangara gave a detailed account of Gambia's efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Tangara addressed the meeting on 21st October where other speakers included former US Vice President now Presidential Candidate Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo.

Celebrating its 10th year, Concordia offers the premier and largest non-partisan platform along the United Nations General Assembly for engaging the most influential leaders in politics, business and social impact on finding innovative and meaningful ways to address the world's most pressing issues.

While the coronavirus pandemic has complicated matters in terms of people converging in-person, Concordia said it's committed to bringing diverse community together in innovative ways to continue 'these essential' conversations.

Some of the most influential world leaders who spoke at the 2019 Concordia summit include former US President George W Bush, former US President Bill Clinton and former President of the European Central Bank Ms Christine Lagarde and Ms Gayle King co-anchor at CBS News.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad