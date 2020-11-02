Nigeria: EFCC Grills Ex-FIRS Boss, Fowler

2 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Kingsley Nwezeh

Abuja — Former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Babatunde Fowler, is presently undergoing interrogation at the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Ewujaren, confirmed this.

He said Fowler was at the EFCC office on invitation.

The EFCC spokesman said the former FIRS boss was under investigation but could not provide details.

"The truth is that he came on the invitation of the commission.

"There is an ongoing investigation but we can't go into details.

"He is in our Lagos office", he said.

Details later...

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

