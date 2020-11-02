Uganda: Presidential Aspirant John Katumba Bounced At Nomination Centre

Presidential aspirant, John Katumba's nomination has been deferred after failing to produce proof of payment of the Shs20m required nomination fee.

"Because you have no proof of payment of the Shs20m fee, we can't proceed to have you nominated," EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said on Tuesday.

"I haven't yet paid the Shs20m in the bank because when I tried, I was asked for an employment letter and TIN number which I don't have since I am not employed; but I have the money with me. I have been trying to reach out to the EC. I can't have a TIN Number when I'm not employed or I don't have a business," he said.

Born in 1996, the same year Mr Museveni whom he seeks to unseat, was first elected president, Mr Katumba earlier told journalists that his agenda was to liberate Uganda psychologically, socially, economically and politically.

On his way to the nomination centre, Mr Katumba's car suffered a puncture before abandoning his entourage to sprint to the nomination grounds.

However, Justice Byabakama gave him until 5pm tomorrow (November 3, 2020) to present the requisite documents before he can be duly nominated.

Mr Katumba's ordeal is a reality faced by millions of youths whose population is more than 75 percent in a country where the median age is less than 16.

Uganda's national unemployment rate is 9.2 percent, while the unemployment rate for youth aged 18-30 is 13.3 percent.

After more than 30 years in power, Mr Museveni, 76, is the only president most have known.

He was on Tuesday nominated as he seeks to extend his rule to the fourth decade.

Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving rulers, had the constitution amended for a second time to allow him to run a sixth time in 2021.