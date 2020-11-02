Uganda: Presidential Aspirant John Katumba Bounced At Nomination Centre

2 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Job Bwire

Presidential aspirant, John Katumba's nomination has been deferred after failing to produce proof of payment of the Shs20m required nomination fee.

"Because you have no proof of payment of the Shs20m fee, we can't proceed to have you nominated," EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said on Tuesday.

"I haven't yet paid the Shs20m in the bank because when I tried, I was asked for an employment letter and TIN number which I don't have since I am not employed; but I have the money with me. I have been trying to reach out to the EC. I can't have a TIN Number when I'm not employed or I don't have a business," he said.

Born in 1996, the same year Mr Museveni whom he seeks to unseat, was first elected president, Mr Katumba earlier told journalists that his agenda was to liberate Uganda psychologically, socially, economically and politically.

On his way to the nomination centre, Mr Katumba's car suffered a puncture before abandoning his entourage to sprint to the nomination grounds.

However, Justice Byabakama gave him until 5pm tomorrow (November 3, 2020) to present the requisite documents before he can be duly nominated.

Related

Mr Katumba's ordeal is a reality faced by millions of youths whose population is more than 75 percent in a country where the median age is less than 16.

Uganda's national unemployment rate is 9.2 percent, while the unemployment rate for youth aged 18-30 is 13.3 percent.

After more than 30 years in power, Mr Museveni, 76, is the only president most have known.

He was on Tuesday nominated as he seeks to extend his rule to the fourth decade.

Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving rulers, had the constitution amended for a second time to allow him to run a sixth time in 2021.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.