South Africa: Cosatu Extends Condolences to the UGTT On the Passing of General Secretary - Brother Bouali Mbarki

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) expresses its profound and deepest condolences at the news of the passing of an iconic labour leader, Comrade Bouali Mbarki - Deputy General Secretary of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) on Friday morning, October 30th, 2020

The passing of Brother Mbarki, a gallant leader of worker's rights and an accomplished international leader, represents a great loss for the African continent, and the global working-class movement as a whole.

The late Mbarki was well-known for being an articulate front-runner and clear thinker. He will be remembered for his political activism as a nationalist figure attached to nationalist causes, and the exceptional role played as the Internal Auditor of the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC-Africa).

The African trade union movement has lost a hero par excellence. Our heartfelt condolences go to Comrade Mbarki's family, Comrades at the UGTT, and the workers of Tunisia. May his revolutionary soul rest in eternal peace.