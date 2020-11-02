Uganda's Covid Vaccine Trial Suffers Setback

The plan to start Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials in Uganda this month has hit a snag following a new requirement for the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) to submit another protocol.

Last month, officials at the Ministry of Health said Uganda would start its first Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials this month.

However, Prof Pontiano Kaleebu, the UVRI director, told Daily Monitor last Thursday that they were no longer sure of the time when the clinical trial will start.

He said the requirement to submit a new protocol for the trial was due to changes in dosage of the vaccine which was developed by Imperial College London.

"We are modifying the protocol before we can submit to the committee for approval. So I can't give the timeline when the clinical trial will start," Prof Kaleebu said.

He added that dosage of a vaccine affects the level of immunity that a recipient develops after the injection. UVRI is partnering with Imperial College London to start the first Covid-19 vaccine trial in the country.

The research protocols involving human beings are approved by the Uganda National Council of Science and Technology and the National Drug Authority (NDA).

Uganda, like other countries of the world, is waiting for a Covid-19 vaccine to tame the stubborn pandemic that has persisted since last year, killings thousands of people globally and bringing world economies to their knees. Global participation in clinical trials for vaccines is viewed by experts as the fastest way to avail a safe and effective Covid-19 remedy for the entire world population.

Clinical trial for Covid-19 vaccine in other countries is still ongoing.

Forty-four (44) candidate vaccines are in clinical evaluation stage, according to the latest data from the World Health Organisation. Nine of the 44 are in the final stages of clinical trial.

However, according Prof Kaleebu, the earliest time the world can expect Covid-19 vaccine is late next year.