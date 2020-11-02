Sudan: Uganda, S. Sudan Trade Accusations Over Shootout

Uganda and South Sudan are trading accusations over a shooting in northern Uganda on October 27.

Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy Uganda People's Defence Forces spokesperson, said about 36 soldiers of South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF) troops established an illegal roadblock and an ambush at Ted-Nagwe (Atwila) in Pangira Sub-county, Lamwo District several kilometres inside the Ugandan territory for unknown reasons.

In a press statement yesterday, Lt Col Akiiki said on receiving information from the locals, the UPDF in Ngomoromo moved to Ted Nagwe on a fact finding mission.

He said while approaching the spot, one SSPDF soldier was spotted and the UPDF commander approached him for an explanation.

"While interacting with him, the rest came from the ambush and instantly opened fire towards the UPDF troops," Lt Col Akiiki said in the statement.

The SSPDF soldiers were reportedly subdued by UPDF retaliatory fire in which two SSPDF soldiers died and one was captured with three guns. UPDF suffered no casualty.

"The two bodies, the captured soldier and the three guns were handed over to the South Sudanese authorities on October 29," Mr Akiiki said.

He said the continued incursions into the Ugandan territory by South Sudan armed elements presents a challenge not only to the border communities but to the relations between the two countries.

"The ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence of the two sister countries are working closely to address this matter. Diplomatic engagements by the relevant stakeholders are ongoing to complete the re-demarcation and reaffirmation of the common border to forestall future conflicts," he said.

South Sudan says

On October 29, Voice of America (VOA) quoted Maj Gen Lul Ruai Koang, the spokesman for the SSPDF, saying a mechanised, heavily armed unit of the UPDF made a major incursion on Tuesday into South Sudan.

"That unit launched a surprise attack on our defensive border post at Pogee in Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria state. Our forces were engaged in a gun battle that got four killed - two from our side and two from the side of the UPDF," Koang said.Koang said following the incursion, the UPDF withdrew to Uganda and the SSPDF took full control.