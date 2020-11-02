Liberia: Judicial Staffer Sets Himself Ablaze Over Unpaid Salary Arrears

2 November 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — Mr. Leroy Archie Ponpon, a staff of the Temple of Justice has set himself ablaze in demand of salary and benefits owed him by the Judiciary Branch of Government.

Ponpon has been leading protests in recent days as staffers intensified their demands over what they believe is rightfully theirs.

Prior to today's incident Mr. Ponpon had threatened to set himself at blaze if the Temple of justice failed to pay him salary and benefits owed him.

Due to his advocacy, Mr. Ponpon was suspended for time indefinite by Chief Justice Francis Kporkor for leading a protest during which the Chief Justice was jeered by angry staffers calling him criminal.

On Monday, Ponpon was threatened with a writ of arrest and warned to stay away from the courtyard of the Supreme Court.

Ponpon, had previously led other protests including his advocacy for the rights of same sex in Liberia.

He has been rushed to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) referral Hospital where he currently being treated for wounds he sustain from the fireburn.

This developing story is being updated.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.