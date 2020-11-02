Liberia: Judicial Staffer Sets Himself Ablaze Over Unpaid Salary Arrears

Monrovia — Mr. Leroy Archie Ponpon, a staff of the Temple of Justice has set himself ablaze in demand of salary and benefits owed him by the Judiciary Branch of Government.

Ponpon has been leading protests in recent days as staffers intensified their demands over what they believe is rightfully theirs.

Prior to today's incident Mr. Ponpon had threatened to set himself at blaze if the Temple of justice failed to pay him salary and benefits owed him.

Due to his advocacy, Mr. Ponpon was suspended for time indefinite by Chief Justice Francis Kporkor for leading a protest during which the Chief Justice was jeered by angry staffers calling him criminal.

On Monday, Ponpon was threatened with a writ of arrest and warned to stay away from the courtyard of the Supreme Court.

Ponpon, had previously led other protests including his advocacy for the rights of same sex in Liberia.

He has been rushed to the John F. Kennedy (JFK) referral Hospital where he currently being treated for wounds he sustain from the fireburn.

This developing story is being updated.