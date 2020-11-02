Nigeria: EFCC Summons Ex-FIRS Chairman Fowler

2 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

Mr Fowler was at the commission's office in Lagos on Monday.

A former chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler, has appeared before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

He said, "He was invited to the commission and he responded today at our zonal office in Lagos."

Mr Uwujaren did not state the reason for Mr Fowler's summons.

Mr Fowler, who earlier served as the first Lagos State Internal Revenue Service chairman for eight years, was relieved off his job December last year as the FIRS boss.

President Muhammadu Buhari had queried him over insufficient tax collection since 2015, replacing him with Muhammad Nami, a tax consultant, as the new chairman of the tax agency.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

