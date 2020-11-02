South Africa: One Wonders Whether the Zondo Commission Faces an Existential Crisis, or Just Another Zuma Filibuster

opinion

Reports of Justice Raymond Zondo admitting that he had a child with the sister of one of Jacob Zuma's wives, Tobeka Madiba, about 25 years ago have heralded a new chapter in attempts to dislodge him from the State Capture commission. What has been a private matter becomes a public weapon.

A 1959 article by Ralph Slovenko titled "Je Recuse! The Disqualification of a Judge", published in the Louisiana Law Review provides one of the early interesting views of recusal of judicial officers. Right at the beginning of his article, Slovenko provides an account of a letter in 1956 in the New York Times by Jean-Paul Sartre expressing an opinion that "Morton Sobell was innocent of the charge of conspiracy to commit espionage". This opinion, according to Slovenko, was met with a reply letter by the United States attorney who sententiously rebuked Sartre by stating that "philosophers should be careful not to substitute emotion and prejudice for true inquiry and objectivity".

Given the political nature of the discourse surrounding the Zondo State Capture Commission, one may be tempted to borrow from Slovenko and state that "politicians should be careful not to substitute emotion and prejudice for true inquiry and objectivity"....