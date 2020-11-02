Liberia Gets Major Boost for Covid-19 Fight, Receives 15 Ambulances

28 October 2020
The NEWS (Monrovia)

The Ministry of Health has received 15 ambulances donated by the World Bank to the Ministry of Health to equip the Ministry of Health with the needed logistics to respond to the outbreak of COVID-19 in a country, a release said.

The release put the cost of the ambulances at US$870,222, mobilized by the World Bank.

The first case of COVID-19 in Liberia was reported on March 16, 2020 and the Ministry of Health, Government of Liberia obtained funds from the World Bank to support Liberia's COVID-19 Emergency Response Project, the release said.

According to the release, the Ministry of Health requested UNOPS to handle the procurement and delivery of the 15 ambulances.

The ambulances have contributed to the government's efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its recovery by ensuring continuous health services amidst the pandemic. It will also improve access to health and socio-economic support for vulnerable groups, including women and children, the release stated.

In a brief statement, Liberia's Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah lauded the World Bank for continuously contributing to the country's health sector.

"On behalf of the President of the Republic of Liberia, and the Ministry of Health and the IMS and all those who have been participating in the Covid-19, I want to say thanks for this donation. We will ensure that these ambulances will be used for their intended purpose which is to service our people. So we accept, and we want to thank UNOPS for the delivery and even taking up the responsibility to procure these ambulances under the World Bank Project," she is quoted as saying.

She also thanked the World Bank and "our local team for all the work that they do together to collaborate and coordinate to make sure that these ambulances reach."

